Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

John Wood · 21 June, 2017

Five men and a woman have been arrested in the West Midlands and the South of England as part of a joint investigation by UK and French authorities into a suspected £440m alcohol fraud and money laundering.

More than 100 officers from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), with officers from the National Customs Judicial Service (SNDJ) and local police, searched seven private and six business addresses in Birmingham, Stourbridge, Wolverhampton, London and Surrey areas during wthe morning of Thursday June 15.

The raids followed five arrests made by the French authorities on 30 January in connection with the investigation, which is being done through Eurojust. A 52-year-old man from the Calais area has been remanded in custody, with the four others released on bail pending further enquiries.

Computers, business records and cash were seized during the operation. All six of those arrested in the UK remain in custody. Investigations are continuing.

Simon York, director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Organised criminals undermine our public services and threaten legitimate business. HMRC works closely with international partners to crack down on their illicit operations and recover revenue stolen from the public.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 19 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.8467.90123.89115.71
East Midlands116.1958.90125.25115.27
London116.5858.57125.23115.54
North East115.3759.90124.99114.79
North West116.39124.26115.33
Northern Ireland115.4264.90122.90115.05
Scotland116.4071.90125.06115.09
South East117.1163.90126.62116.05
South West116.69125.72115.56
Wales115.94123.73114.93
West Midlands116.5457.40124.97115.63
Yorkshire & Humber116.1154.90123.66115.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Euro Garages submits plans to build Europ...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Euro Garages submits plans to build Europ...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions