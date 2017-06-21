Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Peregrine Retail applies for planning consent on new-build site

John Wood · 21 June, 2017

Peregrine Retail has lodged a planning application for a site at Frome in Somerset as it aims to double its estate of Shell-branded forecourts twinned with Budgens stores with five new-build developments over the next two years.

The proposed development, at Commerce Park in Frome, is for a large Budgens store, similar to its flagship site in Wellington, together with a service station with 12 pumps, a jet wash, car wash and external customer seating area. It has also applied for planning permission for 23 parking spaces.

The service station, which also includes an HGV fuelling facility, would be open 24 hours and employ around 25 people.

A spokesman for the architect, Bayliss Design, said: “The proposal will provide facilities for passing motorists on the A361, a busy route taking traffic to Trowbridge, Bath and the M4.

“The site will also be within walking distance of the residential area around the Stonebridge and Clink area of Frome and may provide an opportunity for occasional day-to-day convenience goods shopping for some local residents, reducing the need to travel further.”

The proposals have been universally welcomed by local residents. On the Mendip District Council planning portal there are 151 comments in support of the plans with no objections.

