Central England Co-op opens refurbished forecourt

Merril Boulton

Central England Co-operative has opened the doors to its refurbished petrol filling station at Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The site has been given a £188,000 makeover to provide its members and customers with an improved shopping experience at the convenience store located on site.

The transformation sees the introduction of new fixtures and fittings including the latest in pioneering energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Chesterfield Road Petrol Filling Station manager Christian Bradley said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look convenience store located at the site. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at Chesterfield Road Petrol Filling Station are proud to be part of such a great community in Duckmanton and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store.”

The Chesterfield Road site is open 7am to 10pm Monday-Saturday and 8am to 9pm on Sunday.

The site has a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special. The offer includes fresh and local fruit and vegetables, chilled beers and wines, Costa Coffee, fresh product, and Irresistible product ranges.

The store also offers Paypoint, Collect Plus, Lottery and a free cash machine.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter