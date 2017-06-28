Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar Oil UK Refinery to receive RoSPA award

Merril Boulton · 28 June, 2017

Essar Oil UK’s Stanlow Manufacturing Complex is among the winners in the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) 2017 awards, for its commitment to Occupational Health and Safety. The refinery achieved the Order of Distinction (21 consecutive Golds) award in the prestigious annual scheme run by the national charity.

Essar will be presented with the award during a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. The award was achieved during a special year for family-safety charity RoSPA, as it celebrates its centenary.

Through the RoSPA Awards scheme, which is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, judges consider entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. The awards are now in their 61st year.

S Thangapandian, chief executive officer Essar Oil UK, commented: “Health and Safety is a key priority for everyone at Stanlow, and we are delighted to have received this prestigious award, demonstrating external recognition of our outstanding performance.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most prestigious in the world of occupational health and safety, and held in high regard around the world, as winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.

“This is a special year in the history of RoSPA, and we congratulate all of our winners in this, our centenary year”.

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards and orders of distinction are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.

