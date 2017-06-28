Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Lancashire man jailed for illegal tobacco

Merril Boulton · 28 June, 2017

A Lancashire man has been jailed for four years and nine months for evading more than £2 million in taxes by trading in illegal tobacco.

Lee Foster, 49, of Highfield Close, Oswaldtwistle, was caught by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) buying illegal cigarettes and tobacco to sell on during a surveillance operation in 2014.

He was jailed for his part in a £16.5 million Excise Duty fraud that centred on a criminal network based in Blackburn.

Detailed records kept by the gang leader, Iqbal Haji, of Blackburn, mention Foster 183 times buying illegal tobacco products to sell on during a four-year period.

Foster was arrested at Manchester Airport on 21 December 2016 as he returned from holiday in Tenerife.

Sandra Smith, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said:

“Foster was a middleman for this illegal tobacco ring. He was a regular customer of Haji and fully involved in trading in smuggled goods that damage legitimate sales from honest shops. Middleman like Foster are essential to organised criminal gangs, allowing them to hide the scale of their illegal trade.

“We urge anyone with information about the blackmarket in smuggled cigarettes to contact us on 0800 788 887. We are determined to create a level playing field for local businesses by disrupting the illegal trade and punishing the fraudsters. Your call could help us dismantle another criminal network.”

Foster was jailed for four years and nine months on 23 June 2017 at Preston Crown Court. He admitted evading more than £2 million for his part in the fraud.

This is the fifth customer of Haji’s to be jailed. Three were jailed alongside Haji in May 2016 and a fourth, John Bailey, of Middleton, Manchester, was jailed for 12 months in May 2017.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 26 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.3455.90124.84115.31
East Midlands115.68126.68114.83
London116.0057.57125.95115.31
North East114.7059.90124.65114.44
North West115.84125.61115.03
Northern Ireland114.85122.73114.35
Scotland115.9949.70122.05114.98
South East116.4558.90125.91115.57
South West116.13124.79115.18
Wales115.4656.90124.56114.28
West Midlands115.8457.40125.93115.11
Yorkshire & Humber115.56127.20114.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA calls for clarity on definition of 'l...

Peregrine Retail applies for planning con...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Chartman celebrates opening at Winterbour...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Euro Garages submits plans to build Europ...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Euro Garages invests £6m to reduce carbon...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions