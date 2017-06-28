Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Murder investigation following forecourt attack

Merril Boulton · 28 June, 2017

Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation following the death earlier today (June 28) of a man involved in a serious assault on the Shell Service Station at Cobham Services on the M25.

According to the Surrey Police website, officers were called to the petrol station forecourt at Cobham Services (between Junctions 9 and 10 of the M25) at 3.15pm on Monday 26 June to reports of a fight between two groups of people, who it is believed knew each other. A 20-year-old man was assaulted by two men and received substantial head injuries. He was flown to St George’s hospital by air ambulance, but has since died.

The two men left the scene in a white van, which was the subject of an earlier appeal. The van was found earlier today abandoned in Chessington, and has been recovered by police.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jo Hayes said:

“This was a horrifying attack at a busy petrol station on the M25, and I am sure that there are people who saw what happened but have not yet spoken to my officers.

This is now a murder investigation, and we are pursuing all avenues of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice.

I would like to speak to everyone who refuelled at the petrol station, or visited the shop, between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday 26 June.

In particular there is a man shown in the store on CCTV wearing military or camouflage clothing who could have very valuable information for the investigation. If this person is you, please come forward.

There are reports of people filming on mobile phones during the altercation, and immediately afterwards, and it is imperative that we get hold of their footage. There were vehicles on the forecourt during the fight, and I want to speak to those drivers, and view any dashcam footage they may have.

Finally, although we have recovered the van, we still need to piece together its movements. The van is described as a white Peugeot Partner Van, registration NX63 VLP, with a roof rack and ladder strapped to the roof. If you saw the van between 3.30pm on Monday and 10am this morning, or have information about the driver and their whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Eight arrests in fuel-fraud raids in Kent

Central England Co-op opens refurbished f...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Maxol opens its first Subway outlet with...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions