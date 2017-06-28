Surrey Police launches murder investigation following forecourt attack at Cobham Services

Merril Boulton

Surrey Police have launched a murder investigation following the death earlier today (June 28) of a man involved in a serious assault on the Shell Service Station at Cobham Services on the M25.

According to the Surrey Police website, officers were called to the petrol station forecourt at Cobham Services (between Junctions 9 and 10 of the M25) at 3.15pm on Monday 26 June to reports of a fight between two groups of people, who it is believed knew each other. A 20-year-old man was assaulted by two men and received substantial head injuries. He was flown to St George’s hospital by air ambulance, but has since died.

The two men left the scene in a white van, which was the subject of an earlier appeal. The van was found earlier today abandoned in Chessington, and has been recovered by police.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jo Hayes said:

“This was a horrifying attack at a busy petrol station on the M25, and I am sure that there are people who saw what happened but have not yet spoken to my officers.

This is now a murder investigation, and we are pursuing all avenues of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice.

I would like to speak to everyone who refuelled at the petrol station, or visited the shop, between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday 26 June.

In particular there is a man shown in the store on CCTV wearing military or camouflage clothing who could have very valuable information for the investigation. If this person is you, please come forward.

There are reports of people filming on mobile phones during the altercation, and immediately afterwards, and it is imperative that we get hold of their footage. There were vehicles on the forecourt during the fight, and I want to speak to those drivers, and view any dashcam footage they may have.

Finally, although we have recovered the van, we still need to piece together its movements. The van is described as a white Peugeot Partner Van, registration NX63 VLP, with a roof rack and ladder strapped to the roof. If you saw the van between 3.30pm on Monday and 10am this morning, or have information about the driver and their whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency.”

