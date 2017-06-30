Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Roadchef boosts food offer with Leon signing

Merril Boulton · 30 June, 2017

Roadchef has signed a franchise deal with fast food chain Leon that will see the first roadside Leons open this summer, with many more planned to open over the next five years.

Roadchef, one of the largest motorway service area (MSA) operators in the UK, has picked two of its flagship sites - at Norton Canes (M6 toll) and Strensham South (M5) - to house the two new restaurants, which are due to open in early August.

This deal will give millions of Roadchef guests the opportunity to try popular dishes that have been on the menu since its first store opened in 2004. The range will be complemented with newer dishes, all of which follow the Leon principles that food should taste good, do you good and be affordable.

The new deal is part of Roadchef’s drive to offer the UK’s travelling public a wider choice that mirrors the diversity found on the high street. The company operates 30 service area sites across the UK, with around 52m motorists visiting every year.

“We strive to offer our customers a range of different food options to refuel while travelling that will refresh, revive and reinvigorate them so they can continue on their journeys safely,” said Simon Turl, CEO of Roadchef.

“We scoured the market for a brand that would complement our existing offering and Leon, with its impressive naturally fast food credentials, stood out. We are thrilled that Leon have chosen Roadchef as the partner to introduce their brand to the motorway network, our two companies share a people focused culture and we are confident that our customers will be impressed with what Leon have to offer.”

Leon managing director John Upton added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Roadchef and taking Leon onto the motorways of Britain. At Leon we want to help everyone eat well and live well. We have always said we want Leon to be where it was most needed – either on the high street or easy to find when you’re out and about. This new partnership with Roadchef will help us provide fun, fast, fresh Leon food to the millions of people who use our motorways every day.”

The new Leon restaurants will see nearly 60 jobs being created at both Roadchef sites and will contribute towards Highways England and the Department of Transport’s initiative to encourage MSA operators to focus on the well-being of motorway users in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 26 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.3455.90124.84115.31
East Midlands115.68126.68114.83
London116.0057.57125.95115.31
North East114.7059.90124.65114.44
North West115.84125.61115.03
Northern Ireland114.85122.73114.35
Scotland115.9949.70122.05114.98
South East116.4558.90125.91115.57
South West116.13124.79115.18
Wales115.4656.90124.56114.28
West Midlands115.8457.40125.93115.11
Yorkshire & Humber115.56127.20114.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Central England Co-op opens refurbished f...

New modular display pods for HKS Clock Tower

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions