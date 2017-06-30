Roadchef boosts food offer with Leon signing

Merril Boulton

Roadchef has signed a franchise deal with fast food chain Leon that will see the first roadside Leons open this summer, with many more planned to open over the next five years.

Roadchef, one of the largest motorway service area (MSA) operators in the UK, has picked two of its flagship sites - at Norton Canes (M6 toll) and Strensham South (M5) - to house the two new restaurants, which are due to open in early August.

This deal will give millions of Roadchef guests the opportunity to try popular dishes that have been on the menu since its first store opened in 2004. The range will be complemented with newer dishes, all of which follow the Leon principles that food should taste good, do you good and be affordable.

The new deal is part of Roadchef’s drive to offer the UK’s travelling public a wider choice that mirrors the diversity found on the high street. The company operates 30 service area sites across the UK, with around 52m motorists visiting every year.

“We strive to offer our customers a range of different food options to refuel while travelling that will refresh, revive and reinvigorate them so they can continue on their journeys safely,” said Simon Turl, CEO of Roadchef.

“We scoured the market for a brand that would complement our existing offering and Leon, with its impressive naturally fast food credentials, stood out. We are thrilled that Leon have chosen Roadchef as the partner to introduce their brand to the motorway network, our two companies share a people focused culture and we are confident that our customers will be impressed with what Leon have to offer.”

Leon managing director John Upton added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Roadchef and taking Leon onto the motorways of Britain. At Leon we want to help everyone eat well and live well. We have always said we want Leon to be where it was most needed – either on the high street or easy to find when you’re out and about. This new partnership with Roadchef will help us provide fun, fast, fresh Leon food to the millions of people who use our motorways every day.”

The new Leon restaurants will see nearly 60 jobs being created at both Roadchef sites and will contribute towards Highways England and the Department of Transport’s initiative to encourage MSA operators to focus on the well-being of motorway users in the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: