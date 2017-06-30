Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Hollywood star drops in at Esso forecourt

Tracy West · 30 June, 2017

A-list actor Tom Hardy cheerfully posed for selfies at the Esso service station in Whitestone, Nuneaton where he’d stopped while preparing for his motorcycle test.

A group of fans approached him at the garage, asked whether he was really the actual Tom Hardy, and then asked if they could take a few pictures.

One of the fans was Joanne Vowles, who shared photos of their meeting on social media. She told Nuneaton News: "He was so humble, drop-dead gorgeous and a lovely bloke. He came over, had a chat and we asked if we could take photos. He said 'no problem put them on Facebook'. He was so lovely. I asked him why he was here and he said he was taking his bike test."

Hardy was having bike lessons at the Two Wheels motorcycle training school in Nuneaton.

Tim Smith, who runs the school with his wife Sue, said he couldn’t believe the attention given to the firm thanks to its star pupil: "I thought it might get a little bit out of hand, but not to the extent it has," he said. Of the incident at the Esso forecourt he added: “We stopped to get some petrol and we got mobbed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 26 June 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.3455.90124.84115.31
East Midlands115.68126.68114.83
London116.0057.57125.95115.31
North East114.7059.90124.65114.44
North West115.84125.61115.03
Northern Ireland114.85122.73114.35
Scotland115.9949.70122.05114.98
South East116.4558.90125.91115.57
South West116.13124.79115.18
Wales115.4656.90124.56114.28
West Midlands115.8457.40125.93115.11
Yorkshire & Humber115.56127.20114.93
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Central England Co-op opens refurbished f...

New modular display pods for HKS Clock Tower

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Surrey Police launches murder investigati...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions