Hollywood star drops in at Esso forecourt

Tracy West

A-list actor Tom Hardy cheerfully posed for selfies at the Esso service station in Whitestone, Nuneaton where he’d stopped while preparing for his motorcycle test.

A group of fans approached him at the garage, asked whether he was really the actual Tom Hardy, and then asked if they could take a few pictures.

One of the fans was Joanne Vowles, who shared photos of their meeting on social media. She told Nuneaton News: "He was so humble, drop-dead gorgeous and a lovely bloke. He came over, had a chat and we asked if we could take photos. He said 'no problem put them on Facebook'. He was so lovely. I asked him why he was here and he said he was taking his bike test."

Hardy was having bike lessons at the Two Wheels motorcycle training school in Nuneaton.

Tim Smith, who runs the school with his wife Sue, said he couldn’t believe the attention given to the firm thanks to its star pupil: "I thought it might get a little bit out of hand, but not to the extent it has," he said. Of the incident at the Esso forecourt he added: “We stopped to get some petrol and we got mobbed.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: