Directors become shareholders at Sewell on the go

Merril Boulton

Two directors at Sewell on the go have further cemented their commitment to the company by becoming shareholders.

Katherine Batch and Alex Mortimer have been familiar faces at Sewell Group for several years and became directors on the business’ retail board last year.

Alex, who has worked for the company as head of retail finance since 2009 and is now finance director, said she has always been ambitious.

She said: “The big thing for me is the commitment. It’s a two way thing – the company has committed to me and I have committed to them. This is me now for the rest of my career. I’m excited because it’s a challenge and I’m up for it.

“This shows what a people-company Sewell is. To give this opportunity to people is quite unique.

“If you put your mind to something, you can do it. I want to be around to grow the business. It’s doing well but has so much potential. We want to build the business and take our people on that ride with us.

“I have achieved what I set out to achieve when I joined the business and I’m looking ahead to the future within the business now.”

Katherine has worked for Sewell since 2002 after joining the business as a sales assistant and working her way up to Sewell on the go sales director.

She said: “Becoming a shareholder means the business recognises I intend to be here long term.

“It doesn’t change my job role, who I am, or what I do, but it’s about planning for the future and it shows confidence. “I have seen a lot of changes since I started and we always try to look out for other opportunities. The future looks bright and exciting, and no two days are ever the same.

“I have never worked anywhere else. But speaking to people who have, I think we are a really good employer and I’m proud to work here.”

Sewell on the go, which serves more than four million customers every year, is currently ‘Forecourt Trader of the Year’ after scooping the top accolade at the national Forecourt Trader Awards in London.

Despite a tough trading environment, the business has continued to invest and develop over the past three years, including a £2.5 million investment in its South Cave and Maybury sites.

These investments, along with the rest of Sewell Group, have seen a 10 per cent rise in customer visits over the past three years with continued local footfall.

Sewell on the go managing director Patrick Sewell said is delighted to see Katherine and Alex progress within the business.

He said: “It’s about securing the future of the business, recognising and investing in people who are making us what we are. They are fundamental parts of our business.

“Katherine and Alex live and breathe it every day and are as part of the decision-making process as Sewell Group managing director Paul Sewell or I.”

