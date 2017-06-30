Home · News · Latest News
Jet forecourt gets in on the Scottish Rally Championship action· 30 June, 2017
JET’s Cot House Services in Dunoon was right at the heart of the action on Saturday (24th June) when it welcomed a number of rally drivers and their cars taking part in the 'Dunoon Presents Argyll Rally', the fifth round of the ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship.
As the JET forecourt sells super unleaded fuel and is within the rally’s liaison route, a number of the rally drivers made the JET forecourt their pitstop in between the six stages of the day’s racing.
The rally, which returned to Dunoon for the first time in 14 years, is organised by Mull Car Club and supported by Dunoon Presents, the local Business Improvement District (BID).
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|116.34
|55.90
|124.84
|115.31
|East Midlands
|115.68
|126.68
|114.83
|London
|116.00
|57.57
|125.95
|115.31
|North East
|114.70
|59.90
|124.65
|114.44
|North West
|115.84
|125.61
|115.03
|Northern Ireland
|114.85
|122.73
|114.35
|Scotland
|115.99
|49.70
|122.05
|114.98
|South East
|116.45
|58.90
|125.91
|115.57
|South West
|116.13
|124.79
|115.18
|Wales
|115.46
|56.90
|124.56
|114.28
|West Midlands
|115.84
|57.40
|125.93
|115.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|115.56
|127.20
|114.93
Most read
Poll
Calendar
-
14 September, 2017
Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards