Jet forecourt gets in on the Scottish Rally Championship action

Merril Boulton

JET’s Cot House Services in Dunoon was right at the heart of the action on Saturday (24th June) when it welcomed a number of rally drivers and their cars taking part in the 'Dunoon Presents Argyll Rally', the fifth round of the ARR Craib MSA Scottish Rally Championship.

As the JET forecourt sells super unleaded fuel and is within the rally’s liaison route, a number of the rally drivers made the JET forecourt their pitstop in between the six stages of the day’s racing.

The rally, which returned to Dunoon for the first time in 14 years, is organised by Mull Car Club and supported by Dunoon Presents, the local Business Improvement District (BID).

