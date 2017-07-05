Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Booker Group reports increased sales for latest quarter

John Wood · 05 July, 2017
Booker lorry

A sales increase of 4% in the most recent quarter was revealed in a trading update from Booker Group, the cash and carry and delivered food wholesaler which also owns the Premier, Londis and Budgens brands.

Speaking at its AGM, chief executive Charles Wilson said: “Group sales rose by 4.0% on the same period last year with like for likes up 4.2%. Non tobacco sales grew by 9.6% on a like-for-like basis. Favourable weather and the late Easter assisted this growth.

“Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by changes in tobacco legislation, down 7.9% like-for-like. The Group had a solid quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit. Premier continues to grow and we continue to make good progress with Budgens and Londis.”

He added: “This was a good quarter. Our plans to Focus, Drive and Broaden the Group are on track. On 27 January we announced the planned merger with Tesco and we are going through the competition process. Meanwhile business as usual is going well as we continue to improve choice, prices and service for our retail, catering and small business customers.”

Steve Fox, managing director, Booker Group - Retail, said: “We have had a good start to the year, however we remain focused on helping our customers to improve choice, price and service. We are working hard to support them during the busy summer period to ensure that our availability is at its best.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Eight arrests in fuel-fraud raids in Kent

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Directors become shareholders at Sewell o...

RAC gives nod of approval to latest super...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

PRA calls for clarity on definition of 'l...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions