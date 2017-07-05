Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Emergency services close Morrisons site after leak

John Wood · 05 July, 2017
Morrisons Refuel sign

A supermarket service station in north Cornwall had to be closed at the weekend over safety concerns due to a car leaking fuel.

Emergency services said Morrisons petrol station on Stucley Road off the A3072 at Bude was closed off on July 2 during the incident.

Firefighters were called to the site after safety concerns were raised when a car was found heavily leaking petrol.

A spokesman for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Services said: “A crew was called by the staff at Morrisons’ garage today, requesting our attendance as a safety precaution at the petrol station after a car was discovered heavily leaking petrol.

“The garage was closed off for safety, and fire cover was provided. Our crew worked with the vehicle recovery company to help fix the leak.”

The car was then relocated away from the filling station to a safe area and emergency services assisted with the fuel clean up so the garage could re-open.

