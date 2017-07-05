Applegreen Dublin terminal deal cleared by competition authority· 05 July, 2017
Applegreen plc has received the approval of the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to acquire a 50% share in the Joint Fuels Terminal in Dublin port from the Topaz Energy Group for a consideration of about €15.7m.
The deal was announced in January 2017 and is now expected to complete by mid July 2017.
The Joint Fuels Terminal, which is 50% owned by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited, is one of three fuel importing facilities in Dublin port. The interest being acquired was previously owned by Esso Ireland.
In a statement when the deal was announced, Applegreen said the proposed acquisition would provide it with the facility to import fuel directly from refineries, thereby securing a strategically valuable platform that provided a competitive supply for the majority of its Irish fuel requirements.
Keywords:
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|115.68
|61.23
|124.45
|114.46
|East Midlands
|115.06
|125.70
|114.27
|London
|115.40
|59.90
|124.69
|114.66
|North East
|114.24
|125.17
|113.82
|North West
|115.28
|53.90
|125.17
|114.56
|Northern Ireland
|114.48
|123.15
|114.06
|Scotland
|115.24
|123.78
|114.18
|South East
|115.87
|125.52
|114.94
|South West
|115.53
|123.93
|114.64
|Wales
|114.72
|51.90
|124.94
|113.75
|West Midlands
|115.16
|54.90
|125.72
|114.64
|Yorkshire & Humber
|114.94
|54.90
|125.26
|114.14
