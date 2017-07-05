Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Break-ins on successive nights on sites in north-east Scotland

John Wood · 05 July, 2017
police tape

Two petrol stations in north-east Scotland have been broken into within 24 hours.

The Gulf Strathbogie Filling Station, in Huntly, was targeted over night between the evening of Wednesday June 28 and the following morning, and Buckie Service Station, on Buckie’s high street, was broken into the next night. Nothing was stolen during either incident.

Detective inspector Stuart McAdam said: “Our inquiries are at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in Buckie overnight and saw anything suspicious in the area to please get in touch.

“Nothing was taken, however for two rural businesses to have been targeted in such a short space of time is obviously extremely concerning.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about either incident to please get in touch by contacting police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

“I would also appeal to any motorists including lorry drivers, taxis and bus drivers to come forward if you were in either of the areas surrounding Buckie or Huntly on the nights in question and have dashcam footage of the routes in and out.

“I would also ask that any rural shop owners remain vigilant while our inquiries continue to trace the person – or people – responsible for these incidents.

“Crime of this nature won’t be tolerated, especially in communities like these which are generally safe places to live and work.”

