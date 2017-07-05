Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Certas Energy installs new tanker fleet controls

John Wood · 05 July, 2017
Certas Energy tanker

Certas Energy has selected Systal Technology Solutions to provide a network monitoring service for its fleet of 1,000 tankers, working out of 150 plus depots throughout the UK.

The system will provide the tankers with their daily schedule of work to ensure they reach more than 800 independent retailers.

Systal Technology Solutions is responsible for monitoring Certas Energy’s On Truck Computer infrastructure. Multiple checks are undertaken by Systal to manage service status and to ensure that any failures are managed through to resolution.

Due to Certas Energy’s growing 24/7 service demand, it required a partner which has the capability to deliver the network monitoring service out of hours.

Douglas Cumming, director at Systal said : “We are delighted that Certas Energy chose to utilise our 24x365 managed service; transition to go-live went smoothly and the BAU (business as usual) service is running well - all down to the teamwork between both organisations. ”

Paul Leonard, head of IT operations at Certas Energy, commented: “From kick-off to go-live we were delighted with the service we received from Systal, and now the service is live, our team can focus on adding value rather than monitoring services.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Eight arrests in fuel-fraud raids in Kent

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Directors become shareholders at Sewell o...

RAC gives nod of approval to latest super...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

PRA calls for clarity on definition of 'l...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions