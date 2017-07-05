Certas Energy installs new tanker fleet controls

John Wood

Certas Energy has selected Systal Technology Solutions to provide a network monitoring service for its fleet of 1,000 tankers, working out of 150 plus depots throughout the UK.

The system will provide the tankers with their daily schedule of work to ensure they reach more than 800 independent retailers.

Systal Technology Solutions is responsible for monitoring Certas Energy’s On Truck Computer infrastructure. Multiple checks are undertaken by Systal to manage service status and to ensure that any failures are managed through to resolution.

Due to Certas Energy’s growing 24/7 service demand, it required a partner which has the capability to deliver the network monitoring service out of hours.

Douglas Cumming, director at Systal said : “We are delighted that Certas Energy chose to utilise our 24x365 managed service; transition to go-live went smoothly and the BAU (business as usual) service is running well - all down to the teamwork between both organisations. ”

Paul Leonard, head of IT operations at Certas Energy, commented: “From kick-off to go-live we were delighted with the service we received from Systal, and now the service is live, our team can focus on adding value rather than monitoring services.”

