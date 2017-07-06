Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MRH opens new Spar convenience pilot scheme near Plymouth

John Wood · 06 July, 2017
Landmark petrol station and forecourt store at Forder Valley, Plymouth

Top 50 indie MRH and Saltash-based Spar wholesaler Appleby Westward have collaborated in the rebuilding of the Landmark petrol station and forecourt store at Forder Valley, Plymouth, which opened today (6 July).

Appleby Westward, the regional distribution company for nearly 300 Spar stores in the South West, has worked with MRH on the reconstruction of the site, which includes a new petrol station, a Spar forecourt store with a Costa Express vending machine and a Greggs bakery operation.

MRH is currently trialling a number of new forecourt store formats across the UK in partnership with a number of operators, including Spar, as part of a plan to invest in its service stations and offer increased overall customer choice.

Spar is working with MRH in piloting the opening of six new franchise convenience stores at MRH sites in the UK and the busy Forder Valley commuter site, which has been closed for nearly three years, represents the first of these ventures in the South West.

Appleby Westward’s head of sales, Steve Thomas, said: “The site was completely cleared and rebuilt in a major project to create the most modern facility for motorists today.

“It represents an exciting new venture in our partnership with MRH and our forecourt store will be heavily stocked with the latest ranges of Spar own brand products including protein snacks and free-from products, an American range of confectionery, ready meals, fresh and chilled products, and meal deals on food-to-go.”

MRH operates 480 sites across the UK, including nine in the South West with Spar forecourt stores. Spar is now the largest forecourt retailer in the UK by site numbers, with 1,200 stores on the country’s forecourts.

Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

