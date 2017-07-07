Police arrest man after ATM theft wrecks forecourt shop

John Wood

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash machine from a BP petrol station in Humberside, on Tuesday 4 July.

The 28-year-old man is in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident during which a stolen digger was used to rip the cash machine out of a wall at the garage on Main Road, Gilberdyke, about 17 miles west of Hull.

The attack, at about 2.30am, caused major structural damage to the Londis shop on the forecourt.

Humberside Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 quoting log number 41 of 4 July 2017. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

