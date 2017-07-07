Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police arrest man after ATM theft wrecks forecourt shop

John Wood · 07 July, 2017

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a cash machine from a BP petrol station in Humberside, on Tuesday 4 July.

The 28-year-old man is in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident during which a stolen digger was used to rip the cash machine out of a wall at the garage on Main Road, Gilberdyke, about 17 miles west of Hull.

The attack, at about 2.30am, caused major structural damage to the Londis shop on the forecourt.

Humberside Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to call them on 101 quoting log number 41 of 4 July 2017. Calls can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Emergency services close Morrisons site a...

MRH opens new Spar convenience pilot sche...

Certas Energy installs new tanker fleet c...

Volvo goes all electric with new models f...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Eight arrests in fuel-fraud raids in Kent

Central England Co-op opens refurbished site

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions