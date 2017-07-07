Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police seek three armed men who robbed petrol station

John Wood · 07 July, 2017

Three armed men who robbed a petrol station in West Lothian, Scotland, are being sought by police.

They held up the Glendevon Service Station in Winchburgh on the B9080 and threatened staff with weapons at about 10:45pm on Thursday July 6.

They stole cash from the till before leaving the shop and running off.

Police Scotland appealed for witnesses and said it had been an “extremely frightening experience for the staff at the garage”.

The first man is white, of average build and was wearing a thick black jacket, light grey top underneath, with the hood up, black gloves, black trainers with an orange heel, a black balaclava and a patterned scarf. He was carrying a black backpack with an orange stripe.

The second man is of average build and was wearing a thick black jacket with a zip and a hood, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black cap, black gloves, black Adidas trainers and a grey scarf over his face.

The third man is white, of average build and was wearing a black jumper, black bottoms, black trainers, black gloves and a black balaclava. He was carrying a black bag with a red zip and a white logo.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten of Police Scotland said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for the staff at the garage who were shaken but unhurt.

“Officers responded and searched the area immediately, and we are investigating reports of a vehicle leaving the area at speed shortly after the robbery heading towards Winchburgh Main Street.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the men enter or leave the petrol station, or anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious vehicles.

“Detectives and community officers will be in Winchburgh on Friday making further inquiries and offering reassurance and I would encourage anyone with information to speak to them.”

