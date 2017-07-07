Refuel & Go creates theatre with Wacky Races theme

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go featured Wacky Races’ Dick Dastardly on its forecourt for the Shell Lucky Pump Day at its Whitecourt Service Station, Black Notley, Braintree in Essex.

Managing director Andrew MacDonald explained: “Shell does a lot to promote V Power and has sent a number of brand ambassadors in the past to serve fuel to our customers.

“I thought that if Shell is willing to help us with the promotion then it would be good if we could embrace it, and we tried to create some theatre and excitement around the event.”

Site manager Steve Hodis dressed in the Disk Dastardly costume, although it was a very hot day and the duty was passed around as the day wore on.

Customers were given goody bags promoted by Juice Burst and one customer every hour won £30 of Shell V Power fuel vouchers. The site was featured on local radio station Leisure FM and in the local press.

Refuel & Go has two other Shell sites, and has just hosted a Lucky Pump Day at its Chiddingfold site in Surrey. A day for its Croydon site is planned for later in the summer.

The group also has eight BP sites having taken over a site from BP in Hornchurch, Essex, this week. MacDonald said that like all its other sites the forecourt shop would be Mace branded.

Pictured are the Whitecourt team with Shell dealer account manager Fiona Dixon on the left.

