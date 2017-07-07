Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Asda apologises after wrong fuel makes cars break down

John Wood · 07 July, 2017
Asda has apologised after customers’ cars broke down when diesel was accidentally put into an unleaded tank at a fuel station in Anglesey.

A number of drivers broke down after filling up their cars with the wrong fuel at the Asda garage in Llangefni.

Asda confirmed the mistake led to two pumps dispensing diesel instead of unleaded petrol for about 10 minutes.

A spokesman said: “On Wednesday 21 June at 1pm one tank at our Llangefni petrol station was filled with the incorrect fuel.

“Diesel was accidentally put into the wrong tank. This was an isolated incident caused by human error.

“We are incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this mistake has caused and urge anyone who thinks they may have been affected to contact us as soon as possible.”

The incident affected drivers using two pumps at the petrol station, between 13:00 BST and 13:30 on 21 June.

Asda confirmed once the problem was identified the pumps were closed immediately.

The problem has now been corrected and the petrol station is operating as normal.

