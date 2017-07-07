Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme with Spar and Greggs

John Wood · 07 July, 2017
MRH Landmark site

Top 50 indie MRH has collaborated with Spar and Greggs as part of the renovation of the Landmark petrol station and forecourt site at Forder Valley, Plymouth, which reopened this week.

The busy BP branded commuter site, which was originally acquired by MRH in 2010, has seen a total rebuild of its facilities, including a doubling of the size of the shop, to meet the needs of both local convenience and transient customers.

The redevelopment has included the introduction of a new Spar branded shop to cover everyday convenience needs including hot and cold drinks from Costa, and further food-to-go choices from an on-site Greggs – the first in the Plymouth area.

The forecourt site also includes a new high-speed HGV dispenser lane and improved wash facilities with a new rollover wash and two jet washes. As part of redevelopment new MRH washroom facilities and WIFI for customers are available 24 hours a day. New LED lighting has also been installed on the forecourt and shop, and the latest MRH branding across the site.

Karen Dickens, CEO of MRH, said: “The total renovation and rebuild of the Plymouth Landmark site is a great example of MRH’s strategy to work with our partners to create an exceptional brand experience for customers that encourages and creates more opportunities to visit and spend with us.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Landmark site and the MRH / partner teams who have flawlessly delivered. The site is packed with innovation and state of the art facilities. We’ve incorporated the a very strong product offering and with modern developments in Spar and MRH branding on both with the Shard and within the shop design which has created a modern and fresh feel with an element of the ‘wow-factor’.“

Appleby Westwood, head of sales, Steve Thomas, Spar UK’s wholesaler for the South West of England, said: “We are delighted to open another Spar store with MRH. This was a major project which involved completely clearing and rebuilding the site to create the most modern facility for today’s motorists. It represents an exciting new venture in our partnership with MRH and this forecourt store will be stocked with the very latest ranges of Spar own brand products including protein snacks and free-from products, an American range of confectionery, ready meals, fresh and chilled products, and meal deals on food-to-go.”

Andrew Hesketh, head of business development at Greggs, commented: “We are really pleased to open another Greggs shop in partnership with MRH, and are looking forward to developing our relationship with even more openings in the future. The shop at Landmark, Plymouth is a milestone for the Greggs business, as we continue to develop shops in the South West of the country, and being the first Greggs shop in Plymouth. Our partnership with the MRH Group is relatively new and we have enjoyed working closely with them on the new development of the site, resulting in a fantastic overall customer offer.”

MRH is currently trialling a number of new forecourt store formats and customer offers across the UK in partnership with a number of partners, including Spar and Co-op, as part of a plan to invest in its service stations and offer increased overall customer choice.

Spar is working with MRH in piloting the opening of six new convenience stores at MRH sites in the UK and the busy Forder Valley commuter site represents the first of these ventures in the south west.

MRH operates 480 sites across the UK, including 71 with Spar forecourt stores.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 3 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6861.23124.45114.46
East Midlands115.06125.70114.27
London115.4059.90124.69114.66
North East114.24125.17113.82
North West115.2853.90125.17114.56
Northern Ireland114.48123.15114.06
Scotland115.24123.78114.18
South East115.87125.52114.94
South West115.53123.93114.64
Wales114.7251.90124.94113.75
West Midlands115.1654.90125.72114.64
Yorkshire & Humber114.9454.90125.26114.14
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Emergency services close Morrisons site a...

MRH opens new Spar convenience pilot sche...

Certas Energy installs new tanker fleet c...

Volvo goes all electric with new models f...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Eight arrests in fuel-fraud raids in Kent

Central England Co-op opens refurbished site

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

MRH on the brink of five potential acquis...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Poll

See Results

In light of the recent terror attacks and potential added threat to safety, have you issued additional security advice to staff?

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions