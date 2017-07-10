Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

John Wood · 10 July, 2017
A fire fighter

Emergency services were called to a supermarket petrol station after reports of a large fuel leak.

Shortly before 11.30am on Sunday July 9, staff from Sainsbury’s fuel station at the superstore on Hankridge Way, Taunton, requested assistance with a large fuel leak on the forecourt.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent a specialist hazardous materials and environmental protection officer to assess the incident, and on arrival they discovered a failure of one of the forecourt pumps, which had resulted in an uncontrolled leak of petrol.

Due to the volume of petrol involved, the specialist officer requested assistance from a fire engine, so one crew was sent from Taunton Fire Station.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service reports that the fire crew used one hose reel jet to wash approximately 30 litres of petrol into the forecourt fuel interceptors. The petrol pump was isolated and cordoned off and left in the care of staff.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “There was a minor leak at our Hankridge Farm petrol station. The affected pump has been closed and the forecourt is open as usual.”

