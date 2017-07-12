Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Hydrogen fuel producer signs supply deal with Honda (UK)

John Wood · 12 July, 2017
Refuelling a Honda Clarity fuel cell

The energy storage and clean fuel company ITM Power has signed a fuel contract with Honda (UK), which will purchase hydrogen at £10 per kg.

The contract covers fuel dispensed across ITM Power’s hydrogen refuelling network. The refuelling network has been financially supported by Innovate UK, Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) and the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH JU).

This is the 17th fuel supply contract for refuelling fuel cell electric vehicles ITM Power has signed. Honda joins Toyota GB, Hyundai Motor UK, Commercial Group, Skanska, UlemCo, Arval UK, UK Government Car Service, Arcola Energy, Johnson Matthey, Europcar, The Science Museum, JCB, Anglo American, Green Tomato Cars, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Northern Gas Networks as a fuel customer.

ITM Power is currently rolling out a network of 10 hydrogen refuelling stations in the UK of which four are now open for public access. Each station produces hydrogen on site via ITM Power’s electrolyser system, and can refuel a fuel cell electric car in three minutes.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power, commented: “We look forward to supporting Honda and its HyFIVE customers with their refuelling requirements for the Clarity Fuel Cell as our hydrogen refuelling station network expands throughout the UK.”

Thomas Brachmann, automobile powertrain and materials research expert at Honda R&D Europe, said: “We are delighted that customers using Honda’s Clarity Fuel Cell in the HyFIVE project can refuel at ITM Power’s hydrogen refuelling stations. Working together with industry partners, such as ITM Power, drivers of fuel cell vehicles can enjoy rapid refuelling at one of the growing number of stations across the UK.”

