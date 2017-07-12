Woman dragged across forecourt during robbery

John Wood

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a robbery in High Wycombe when a woman was dragged across a busy petrol station forecourt.

At around 2.30pm on Sunday July 9, at Morrison’s petrol station, Bellfield Road, the victim parked her vehicle, a light blue Fiat 500, on the forecourt to fill the tyres with air.

As she did so a man got into her car. The victim struggled with him and he then drove off in the car at speed with the victim still holding onto the driver’s open door.

She was dragged across the forecourt and sustained cuts and bruises.

The offender is described as a white man aged between 25 and 35-years-old, about 6ft, slim with gaunt features and short mousey brown hair. He wore a beige or cream coloured short sleeved top and blue denim jeans.

Investigating officer detective sergeant James Faulkner, based at High Wycombe Police Station, said: “It was very fortunate that the victim was not seriously injured.

“The reckless actions of the offender could have resulted in serious injury to the victim and onlookers as he drove.

“The forecourt was very busy at this time of day with lots of people around. I am appealing for any witnesses to this to come forward as well as any dash cam footage from vehicles.”

Anyone with any information about the incident and who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 101 and quote 43170201779, or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: