Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Inquiry into Booker/Tesco deal expanded

John Wood · 12 July, 2017
Booker lorry

The proposed merger between Tesco and Booker, which supplies the Premier, Londis and Budgens brands, is being referred for an in-depth, phase 2 investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA opened its phase 1 investigation into the merger in May. At the end of June, the companies requested a ‘fast track’ referral to the next stage of the investigation.

In a statement the CMA said it believed that in more than 350 local areas where there is currently an overlap between Tesco shops and Booker-supplied ‘symbol’ stores, shoppers could face worse terms when buying their groceries.

There are concerns that, after the merger, there is potential for Booker to reduce the wholesale services or terms it offers the ‘symbol’ stores it currently supplies, in order to drive customers to their local Tesco.

The investigation will now pass to a new set of decision makers – an inquiry group chosen from the CMA’s independent panel members.

This group will assess whether the deal could reduce competition by conducting further research and analysis as well as seeking views and evidence from all those potentially affected by the merger.

The statutory timetable for the in-depth phase 2 investigation is 24 weeks, which means the final report will be published before Christmas – following an earlier provisional findings report.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 10 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6059.90123.96114.68
East Midlands115.1657.90125.99114.30
London115.49125.53114.80
North East114.47125.78114.02
North West115.3361.90125.10114.70
Northern Ireland114.21120.40113.60
Scotland115.32123.59114.13
South East115.9454.90125.75115.06
South West115.68123.94114.77
Wales115.00124.35113.99
West Midlands115.3656.40125.72114.87
Yorkshire & Humber115.0165.90127.35114.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Emergency services close Morrisons site a...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions