Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS calls for input into plastic bottle recycling plans

John Wood · 14 July, 2017
empty plastic bottles for recycling

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has responded to a question in the House of Lords about plastic bottle recycling and a deposit return scheme, urging the government to listen to the views of convenience store retailers by including them in the DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) economic and voluntary incentives working group.

Speaking in the Lords, environment minister Lord Gardiner of Kimble said: “…as part of the litter strategy, for which I have established a working group, we are going to look at a number of measures to improve recycling. One of them is to have a full and proper look at the impacts and benefits of different types of deposit and reward-and-return schemes for drinks.”

Responding to his comments, ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “If the government wants to fully understand the impact of bottle deposit or reward schemes they must engage with convenience stores by incorporating them within the DEFRA economic and voluntary incentives working group. Where bottle return schemes operate elsewhere in Europe they rely on retailers to collect recycled bottles, therefore consultation with both small and large retailers is essential.

“While we welcome a debate about encouraging recycling and reducing letter, bottle deposit schemes would have a negative impact on convenience store that do not have the space to collect, process and store bottles.”

Polling of 1,210 convenience retailers found that 71% would not have enough space in their store or would have to change their store to facilitate a bottle deposit or reward scheme. Additionally, consumer study has shown that 70% of consumers prefer their existing household kerbside recycling collections and the majority of consumers would like to see an expansion of kerbside collections (37%) and an extension of the number products that can be recycled.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 10 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6059.90123.96114.68
East Midlands115.1657.90125.99114.30
London115.49125.53114.80
North East114.47125.78114.02
North West115.3361.90125.10114.70
Northern Ireland114.21120.40113.60
Scotland115.32123.59114.13
South East115.9454.90125.75115.06
South West115.68123.94114.77
Wales115.00124.35113.99
West Midlands115.3656.40125.72114.87
Yorkshire & Humber115.0165.90127.35114.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Emergency services close Morrisons site a...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions