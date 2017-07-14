Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Government delays roll-out of digital tax changes

John Wood · 14 July, 2017
ACS chief executive James Lowman

The government has announced that it is putting back plans to change the rules on digital tax returns.

Mel Stride MP, financial secretary to Treasury, confirmed that the Government will delay plans for the roll out of its Making Tax Digital tax reforms by one year to 2019.

Under the new timetable:

• only businesses with a turnover above the VAT threshold (currently £85,000) will have to keep digital records and only for VAT purposes;

• they will only need to do so from 2019;

• businesses will not be asked to keep digital records, or to update HMRC quarterly, for other taxes until at least 2020.

James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), said: “We welcome that the government has listened to the concerns of local shops across the country and delayed the implementation of the reforms. All our evidence suggested that the cost and administrative burden of Making Tax Digital had not been fully assessed and prepared for.

“The delay will give the government more time to pilot the reforms and business more time to prepare for the changes. We are committed to working with the government on the Making Tax Digital proposals with the new timetable in place.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 10 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6059.90123.96114.68
East Midlands115.1657.90125.99114.30
London115.49125.53114.80
North East114.47125.78114.02
North West115.3361.90125.10114.70
Northern Ireland114.21120.40113.60
Scotland115.32123.59114.13
South East115.9454.90125.75115.06
South West115.68123.94114.77
Wales115.00124.35113.99
West Midlands115.3656.40125.72114.87
Yorkshire & Humber115.0165.90127.35114.35
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Emergency services attend large leak on s...

Emergency services close Morrisons site a...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped in first q...

Euro Garages parent in deal to buy 1,176...

Tesco fined £8m for petrol leak from serv...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions