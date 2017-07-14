Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Man arrested after climbing onto roof

John Wood · 14 July, 2017
police officer

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after spending more than six hours on the roof of a petrol station in Wokingham, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to the Shell Garage in London Road at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, July 12, after reports of concerns over the welfare of the man.

Police officers spent more than six hours at the scene before the man eventually came down safely at around 5.15am on Thursday July 13. No-one was injured.

The man, a 32-year-old from Reading, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and is now being held in police custody.

A crew from Wokingham fire station was also called to the incident to help the police.

