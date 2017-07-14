New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge after redevelopment

John Wood

A former Shell site in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has reopened with a new BP-branded forecourt and an M&S Simply Food outlet.

The fuel station has been closed since February 26 while the redevelopment was carried out.

The site, which is Wadebridge’s only filling station, was sold to BP by Tregoning Limited, which operated the Shell site as well as an adjoining car sales and MoT test centre.

The development involved knocking down part of the car showroom, but Tregoning has continued to trade from the site.

The new 24-hour filling station has created 20 jobs, and the eight employees from the Shell site have transferred across.

Mark Witham, BP district manager, said: “The introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we now have a total of 20 jobs for people in the local area.

“It’ll be open 24/7 offering motorists the chance to fill up their shopping baskets with a selected range of Marks & Spencer's high quality fresh, innovative food at the same time as they fill up with fuel, alongside our own Wild Bean Café.

“There is also car parking, air and water, a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room. The first customers at BP will also receive a range of discounts and a free ‘bag for life’ to help their future shopping.”

