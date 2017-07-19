Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Bank of England unveils new design for £10 note

John Wood · 19 July, 2017

The Bank of England has unveiled the design and security features of the new £10 note featuring the author Jane Austen, which will be issued on 14 September 2017.

It is printed on polymer and is the first Bank of England banknote with a tactile feature to help blind and partially sighted users. It contains sophisticated security features designed to make it difficult to counterfeit.

The bank is encouraging retailers and businesses to use the time between now and the issue of the note on 14 September to train their staff about the security and design features on the new note.

A range of free educational materials has been updated to include the new note and a series of online training webinars for retailers are being held over the summer.

Legal tender status of the current paper £10 note featuring Charles Darwin will be withdrawn in spring 2018 with the exact date being announced at least three months in advance.

