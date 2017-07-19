Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Minister urges motorway service areas to serve local food

John Wood · 19 July, 2017

A transport minister has reiterated his call for better designed motorway service stations and called on them to display more local character and source locally produced food.

Speaking at the Backing Beauty reception, hosted by the think tank ResPublica, the Woodland Trust and the National Trust, transport minister John Hayes said: “I have established a taskforce to review motorway service areas, tasking it with improving the design and landscaping of both new and existing facilities.

“In addition, it will be reviewing the scope for an expansion of local and particular provision of facilities to combat creeping corporate ubiquity.

“It is my firm belief that motorway service areas should support local independent businesses, source locally produced food and be lovely places to enjoy.

“Beauty at every turn, every stop. All of these elements are critical for ensuring that good design is at the heart of all we do.”

He added: “I am also determined that good design principles will not only apply to new projects but also to refurbishments and maintenance. How we treat what is first well designed can make unsightly what was once beautiful.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6457.40123.16114.76
East Midlands115.23124.22114.53
London115.7059.90124.68114.90
North East114.4759.90124.57113.84
North West115.48124.36114.65
Northern Ireland114.33124.57113.85
Scotland115.4949.70123.06114.43
South East116.0053.90124.79115.13
South West115.7457.40123.82114.84
Wales114.95121.22114.15
West Midlands115.37125.48114.77
Yorkshire & Humber115.0861.90125.96114.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge after...

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

Certas Energy launches new uniform range...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge after...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions