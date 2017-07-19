Topaz commits to spend €26m on rollout of miles fuel

John Wood

Irish fuel and convenience retailer Topaz has unveiled its new miles fuel brand in Ireland at an official launch event at its flagship service station at Junction 5 on the M9 Dublin/Waterford Road, Rathcrogue, County Carlow.

In doing so, Topaz also announced an investment of €26m across its network of over 430 service stations over the next four years as part of the continued rollout of its new fuel offering.

The €26m investment will cover implementation of the new miles brand with substantial investment in new pumps, forecourt renovation, and the upgrade and replacement of fuel tanks across the Topaz network in Ireland.

In Ireland, miles has already been introduced in 90% of service stations, and is on target to be available at all service stations by August 2017.

Topaz describes miles as a next generation fuel that contains additives designed to take motorists up to 3% further – which it says can potentially save motorists up to €600 per year at the pump.

Topaz claims that with miles it is currently the only retailer in the Republic of Ireland delivering additised fuel across all of its service stations.

Launched in Stockholm, Sweden, in April 2013 by Circle K, the miles fuel brand has been introduced in seven countries so far - Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland - and will soon be available across a total of 2,374 stations Europe-wide.

Niall Anderton, managing director, Topaz (Circle K Ireland) spoke at the launch: “The official launch of our miles fuel brand represents a significant milestone in both our own development and expansion, and our integration with Circle K. miles is one of the core offerings of Circle K and we are very confident it will be successful in Ireland. We are very proud of the fact that miles is the only fuel brand in the country offering quality additised fuel to Irish motorists across all our service stations and we expect it to have significant benefits for consumers at the pump.

“This overall investment of €26m represents our commitment to delivering the very best quality products, and level of service for the benefit of our customers, in addition to building upon our established position of market leaders.”

Also present at the launch in Carlow was Jacob Schram, group president, European operations, Circle K, who commented: “We are delighted to be here today to celebrate the arrival of miles in the Irish market. miles has enjoyed unprecedented success in other markets across Europe and Irish consumers can rest assured of the quality of this product. In addition to fuel, there is a range of further exciting offerings to come from Circle K across our other core areas of food, coffee and car wash which consumers in Ireland can look forward to and expect the very best from. Overall, we are very much enjoying imparting the expertise of Circle K on the business here in Ireland and coupling this with the exceptional level of industry knowledge in existence here already.”

