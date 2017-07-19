Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

John Wood · 19 July, 2017

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has acted for Applegreen in its acquisition of Gibbetts Cross Service Station in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

This is the second site in the Midlands that Applegreen has bought in recent months from Jon Nathwani, a high profile name in the fuel and petrol filling station industry, as he pursues his retirement. It follows the purchase of Circle Garage on Kingstanding Road in Birmingham earlier this year in which David Branch of Christie & Co also acted for Applegreen.

Applegreen managing director John Diviney commented: “It is great to have been introduced to another site to help continue our acquisition drive across the UK. We’re thankful for Christie & Co’s continuing assistance in growing our portfolio.”

David Branch, business agent and forecourt sales specialist at Christie & Co, said: “We were delighted help both Applegreen and Jon Nathwani with their plans for the future and will continue to support Applegreen in locating good quality sites with great potential. We wish both parties the best of luck.”

Pictured are, from left: David Branch, the vendor Jon Nathwani, John Diviney, and Applegreen’s head of acquisitions Oliver A’Court.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6457.40123.16114.76
East Midlands115.23124.22114.53
London115.7059.90124.68114.90
North East114.4759.90124.57113.84
North West115.48124.36114.65
Northern Ireland114.33124.57113.85
Scotland115.4949.70123.06114.43
South East116.0053.90124.79115.13
South West115.7457.40123.82114.84
Wales114.95121.22114.15
West Midlands115.37125.48114.77
Yorkshire & Humber115.0861.90125.96114.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Rapleys warns proposals in Bill could cos...

Shell identifies sites for its first elec...

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge

Murder investigation following forecourt...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions