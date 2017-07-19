Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

John Wood

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has acted for Applegreen in its acquisition of Gibbetts Cross Service Station in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

This is the second site in the Midlands that Applegreen has bought in recent months from Jon Nathwani, a high profile name in the fuel and petrol filling station industry, as he pursues his retirement. It follows the purchase of Circle Garage on Kingstanding Road in Birmingham earlier this year in which David Branch of Christie & Co also acted for Applegreen.

Applegreen managing director John Diviney commented: “It is great to have been introduced to another site to help continue our acquisition drive across the UK. We’re thankful for Christie & Co’s continuing assistance in growing our portfolio.”

David Branch, business agent and forecourt sales specialist at Christie & Co, said: “We were delighted help both Applegreen and Jon Nathwani with their plans for the future and will continue to support Applegreen in locating good quality sites with great potential. We wish both parties the best of luck.”

Pictured are, from left: David Branch, the vendor Jon Nathwani, John Diviney, and Applegreen’s head of acquisitions Oliver A’Court.

