Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Rapleys warns proposals in Bill could cost sector £250m

John Wood · 19 July, 2017

Property expert Rapleys has warned that proposed legislation in the Queen’s Speech could heap costs of £250m on operators of petrol filling stations and motorway services.

The proposed Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill is intended to encourage innovation and investment, and will require ‘large’ fuel retailers and motorway service stations to install electric charging points.

Rapleys has carried out research into how much it will cost operators to bring their facilities into line with the new requirements.

Mark Frostick, senior associate in the Automotive and Roadside team at Rapleys, commented: “While the definition of ‘large’ fuel retailers has yet to be confirmed, if it is by the size of the operator, rather than the size of the group, the cost for the industry could be staggering. If we assume that ‘large’ includes the oil companies, supermarkets and the largest independent groups, the proposed new rules could include more than 4,000 sites.

“A recent report from UK Power Networks found that the price for installing a rapid charger, which takes 30 minutes to refuel an electric car, would cost a minimum of £60,000 and could, depending on the location, be up to £2m. Even if we assume the lowest installation cost, we are likely looking at a total north of £250m for the industry to upgrade all eligible sites.

“Of course, some sites will already have charging points, and others will not have sufficient space, but this could be a major cost for the industry.

“Looking further ahead, reports suggest that by 2050 90% of the new cars in the UK will be electric; fuel and infrastructure providers are therefore faced with downward pressure from government and the need to ensure their facilities and portfolios are fit for the future, while also ensuring their businesses are optimised for today.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6457.40123.16114.76
East Midlands115.23124.22114.53
London115.7059.90124.68114.90
North East114.4759.90124.57113.84
North West115.48124.36114.65
Northern Ireland114.33124.57113.85
Scotland115.4949.70123.06114.43
South East116.0053.90124.79115.13
South West115.7457.40123.82114.84
Wales114.95121.22114.15
West Midlands115.37125.48114.77
Yorkshire & Humber115.0861.90125.96114.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge after...

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

Certas Energy launches new uniform range...

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge after...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions