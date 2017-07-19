Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Gulf runs car-crazy promotion in conjunction with Disney Pixar

John Wood · 19 July, 2017

A Los Angeles Car-Crazy Adventure is on offer to one family as Gulf launches a forecourt promotion in conjunction with Disney Pixar and its new animated sequel film, Cars 3.

Free to all customers who spend £25 or more at any participating Gulf Service Station before 30 August, the competition is running in tandem with the cinema launch of Cars 3 which follows the ongoing adventures of the legendary ‘Lightning McQueen’.

Cars 3 banners feature on participating Gulf service stations across the UK, as well as in-store point of sale merchandise, including posters, shelf wobblers and counter cards. The main prize includes flights, transfers, four nights at the 4-star Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Cadillac car tour, LA go pass, speedway go-kart racing, a trip on the iconic Santa Monica ferris wheel, free entry to the Petersen Car Museum and spending money.

“Our tactical forecourt promotions are designed to grow volumes and when we had the opportunity to support the UK launch of Cars 3 we jumped at the chance,” said Gerry Welsh, retail marketing manager, Certas Energy.

“The film and the Gulf promotion are primarily aimed at a family audience, something that sits well with Gulf Dealers who have been extremely positive about the tie-up. We also love the name association of the main character with Hollywood superstar Steve McQueen, the greatest ever ambassador of the Gulf brand.”

Runners up prizes include 5 Disney Store VIP experiences, with £200 to spend, plus hundreds of items of Cars 3 merchandise as spot prizes. The more entries, the higher the chance of winning.

