Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Staff detain man after botched robbery attempt in Sussex

John Wood · 21 July, 2017
police officer rear view

A man has been arrested and charged after a botched attempt at robbery at a petrol station in Storrington, West Sussex.

Shortly before 9pm on Sunday July 16, a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife entered the Esso garage in Pulborough Road.

He tripped and fell while in the store, causing him to drop the knife. The weapon was moved to safety, and he was detained by members of staff until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Storrington has been charged with affray and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 18 and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 15.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6457.40123.16114.76
East Midlands115.23124.22114.53
London115.7059.90124.68114.90
North East114.4759.90124.57113.84
North West115.48124.36114.65
Northern Ireland114.33124.57113.85
Scotland115.4949.70123.06114.43
South East116.0053.90124.79115.13
South West115.7457.40123.82114.84
Wales114.95121.22114.15
West Midlands115.37125.48114.77
Yorkshire & Humber115.0861.90125.96114.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Rapleys warns proposals in Bill could cos...

Shell identifies sites for its first elec...

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge

Murder investigation following forecourt...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions