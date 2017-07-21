Staff detain man after botched robbery attempt in Sussex

John Wood

A man has been arrested and charged after a botched attempt at robbery at a petrol station in Storrington, West Sussex.

Shortly before 9pm on Sunday July 16, a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife entered the Esso garage in Pulborough Road.

He tripped and fell while in the store, causing him to drop the knife. The weapon was moved to safety, and he was detained by members of staff until police arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Storrington has been charged with affray and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday July 18 and is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on August 15.

