Police seeking armed trio after raid on Leeds petrol station

John Wood

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.

Shortly before 6.20am on Tuesday July 18 three men, who were wearing balaclavas and were armed with knives, entered Wharrels Service Station, in Lowtown, Pudsey.

They threatened staff and forced them into a back room before stealing cash from the till.

Detectives believe a report at 6.28am of the attempted theft of a van making deliveries in Tong Drive, Farnley, is likely to be linked to the robbery.

A suspect got into the unlocked vehicle while the driver was making a delivery but found the driver had taken the keys with him. He left the scene in a black Volkswagen Sirocco, bearing a cloned registration FN12 CYS.

Detective inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery of the attempted van theft or saw the black Sirocco anywhere in the area. That vehicle has not yet been recovered and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen that car abandoned or parked up anywhere.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 261 of July 18 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

