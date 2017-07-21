Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Police seeking armed trio after raid on Leeds petrol station

John Wood · 21 July, 2017
police officer rear view

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Leeds.

Shortly before 6.20am on Tuesday July 18 three men, who were wearing balaclavas and were armed with knives, entered Wharrels Service Station, in Lowtown, Pudsey.

They threatened staff and forced them into a back room before stealing cash from the till.

Detectives believe a report at 6.28am of the attempted theft of a van making deliveries in Tong Drive, Farnley, is likely to be linked to the robbery.

A suspect got into the unlocked vehicle while the driver was making a delivery but found the driver had taken the keys with him. He left the scene in a black Volkswagen Sirocco, bearing a cloned registration FN12 CYS.

Detective inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery of the attempted van theft or saw the black Sirocco anywhere in the area. That vehicle has not yet been recovered and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen that car abandoned or parked up anywhere.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 261 of July 18 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 17 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6457.40123.16114.76
East Midlands115.23124.22114.53
London115.7059.90124.68114.90
North East114.4759.90124.57113.84
North West115.48124.36114.65
Northern Ireland114.33124.57113.85
Scotland115.4949.70123.06114.43
South East116.0053.90124.79115.13
South West115.7457.40123.82114.84
Wales114.95121.22114.15
West Midlands115.37125.48114.77
Yorkshire & Humber115.0861.90125.96114.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Rapleys warns proposals in Bill could cos...

Shell identifies sites for its first elec...

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

Applegreen adds to estate with deal for s...

Large fuel leak on supermarket forecourt

Supermarket fuel sales slumped at start o...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge

Murder investigation following forecourt...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Euro Garages buys pub site in Birmingham...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions