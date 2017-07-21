Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Chartman team celebrate completion of road scheme

John Wood · 21 July, 2017

The end of two years of road closures and traffic snarl ups, resulting from an A30 Cornwall road improvement scheme, was celebrated last weekend by staff and customers at the Esso and Spar branded Bodmin Moor Services.

Staff at the site, which is owned by Top 50 Indie Chartman, donned fancy dress and, with help from customers and suppliers managed to raise more than £700 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Matt Westlake, operations manager for the site, said: “This scheme has had such a big impact on people’s lives that we thought it was only right and proper to have our own unofficial celebration.

“It also gave our wonderful staff here the opportunity to share the joy with our customers, and at the same time help a very worthy cause.

“Our message to visitors is that Cornwall is open for business again, and we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our store here.”

Keywords:

