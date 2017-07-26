BMW announces plan for all electric Mini to be made in UK

John Wood

BMW Group has announced that it will be launching a new battery-electric Mini that will be made in the UK.

The fully electric car will go into production in 2019, alongside the existing petrol and diesel internal combustion engine versions, and a plug-in hybrid.

The electric Mini’s electric drivetrain will be built in Germany before being integrated into the car at its plant in Oxford, which is the main production location for the Mini three-door model.

Oliver Zipse, BMW AG management board member for production said: “If required, we can increase production of electric drivetrain motor components quickly and efficiently, in line with market developments.”

By 2025, the BMW Group says it expects electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of sales. However, factors such as regulation, incentives and charging infrastructure will play a major role in determining the scale of electrification from market to market.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “This latest investment is welcome news for the UK automotive sector, confirming Britain as a leader in the electric vehicle market. Alternatively fuelled vehicle registrations have experienced significant growth in recent times, up 27.5% this year alone, but consumer adoption is still at a relatively low level. As part of a broad industrial strategy, Government must create the conditions for this technology to flourish including infrastructure and long-term incentives for this new generation of vehicles is to be the car of choice of more motorists.”

