Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

BMW announces plan for all electric Mini to be made in UK

John Wood · 26 July, 2017
BMW electric logo

BMW Group has announced that it will be launching a new battery-electric Mini that will be made in the UK.

The fully electric car will go into production in 2019, alongside the existing petrol and diesel internal combustion engine versions, and a plug-in hybrid.

The electric Mini’s electric drivetrain will be built in Germany before being integrated into the car at its plant in Oxford, which is the main production location for the Mini three-door model.

Oliver Zipse, BMW AG management board member for production said: “If required, we can increase production of electric drivetrain motor components quickly and efficiently, in line with market developments.”

By 2025, the BMW Group says it expects electrified vehicles to account for between 15-25% of sales. However, factors such as regulation, incentives and charging infrastructure will play a major role in determining the scale of electrification from market to market.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “This latest investment is welcome news for the UK automotive sector, confirming Britain as a leader in the electric vehicle market. Alternatively fuelled vehicle registrations have experienced significant growth in recent times, up 27.5% this year alone, but consumer adoption is still at a relatively low level. As part of a broad industrial strategy, Government must create the conditions for this technology to flourish including infrastructure and long-term incentives for this new generation of vehicles is to be the car of choice of more motorists.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 24 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.0159.90124.64114.98
East Midlands115.3357.90125.01114.79
London115.8656.90126.28115.17
North East114.6459.90124.42114.29
North West115.4951.90125.52114.98
Northern Ireland114.44121.70113.75
Scotland115.1371.90123.35114.30
South East116.3148.90125.76115.34
South West115.8161.90123.70115.00
Wales115.06122.25114.40
West Midlands115.5562.90126.47115.00
Yorkshire & Humber115.27127.08114.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA urges caution over ban on petrol and...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Forecourt bomber sentenced to six years

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge

Greenergy moves into Ireland with acquisi...

PRA urges caution over ban on petrol and...

Murder investigation following forecourt...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

HMRC arrests six in suspected £440m fraud

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions