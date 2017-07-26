New-to-industry BP/M&S Simply Food site opens in Norfolk

John Wood

BP has opened a service station and M&S Simply Food at a new-to-industry site at Aylsham, in Norfolk.

Twenty-three new jobs have been created with the opening on Wednesday July 26 of the new site, next to a new roundabout on Burgh Road.

The development, which cost nearly £2m, includes a toilet accessible to disabled people as well as a baby changing-room.

It was built on the site of the former Aylsham Bathroom and Kitchen Centre, which was destroyed by fire five years ago.

The service station is the only one in the market town. Previously motorists had been forced to drive a minimum round trip of 10 miles to Alby to fill up.

BP district manager Andrew Kenney said: “The new store and introduction of the M&S Simply Food range means we have been able to create 23 new jobs for people in the local area. It’ll be open late providing customers with a selected range of Marks & Spencer’s high quality fresh, innovative food alongside the best of BP fuels and our Wild Bean Café.”

The first customers at the new service station received a range of discounts and a free bag for life.

