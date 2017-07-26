Top 50 Indie Park Garage Group buys Bromley site

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Park Garage Group has bought Tudor Autos, a BP-branded petrol filling station in Bromley, Kent.

It was sold to the Bromley-based group following a confidential marketing campaign by specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, which reported the sale generated multiple offers in less than three weeks and sold well in excess of the guide price.

The previous owner, Tony Bhanot, had been a BP operator for the past 35 years and after meeting Mark Kaluza of Christie & Co at a PRA group meeting, decided to take advantage of the market.

Tony commented: “I would like to compliment Mark and Christie & Co on the way the sale was handled confidentially and with ease.”

Mark Kaluza, associate director at Christie & Co, commented: “This opportunity was presented to a specially selected list of 25 well known retailers as part of a discreet off-market campaign.

“The speed of the sale and amount of interest it attracted demonstrates the continuing strength of the forecourt market as we move into the second half of 2017, particularly across the South East.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: