Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's Esso dealers

John Wood · 26 July, 2017
Esso forecourt supplied by Greenergy

Suresite has been appointed by Greenergy to provide wet-stock management across its 220 Esso dealer network.

The long-term arrangement is being rolled out and provides Esso dealers with access to the real-time solution, which was launched by Suresite in late 2016.

“We are delighted to have secured this arrangement with Greenergy,” said Keith Bevan, Suresite’s sales and marketing director. “Greenergy is a forward-thinking business that recognises the importance of providing its dealers with the very best available solution for wet-stock management.

“Esso dealers are now able to create a bespoke service that best suits their business. In Suresite Live they have access to a system that monitors and reports in real-time all the time with no in-built delay. That immediacy could save a forecourt operator thousands of pounds.”

“Every Esso dealer can now choose to have the peace of mind that their wet stock is being efficiently managed and that they are also strengthening operational and legal compliance procedures,” explained Bevan.

“We believe that we have the most advanced system in the industry, yet with the lowest cost to install, with no replacement costs for any equipment throughout the life of a contract. Clearly Greenergy took that into account, alongside our industry knowledge and experience. It also knew that we had the capabilities of migrating a major forecourt network in a relatively short period of time, as we had previously successfully rolled out our card services to its entire Esso dealer network.”

