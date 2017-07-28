Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Welding equipment used in attack on forecourt ATM

John Wood · 28 July, 2017
police tape

A criminal used welding equipment in an attempt to break into a forecourt cash machine and then fled when it caught fire yards from the pumps.

The attack happened overnight at the Jet-branded Chidswell Service Station on Leeds Road in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday July 26.

Chris Cundall, who owns the site, told the Huddersfield Daily Examiner the consequences “could have been catastrophic”.

He said: “It was about 1am and someone arrived with a welding machine. They tried to cut into the back of the cash machine and got halfway through doing it when a fire started and they ran off just leaving it.

“The fire was internal although there was lots of smoke. Luckily there were no flames exposed on the forecourt, which could have caused a huge explosion.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the blaze, which is now being investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the fire service at about 2.25am this morning to a report of a fire at a freestanding cash point at a petrol station on Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately and a crime of arson has been recorded.

“Enquiries are ongoing today and anyone who saw suspicious behaviour at the garage at around the time of the fire or just before is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime 13170342057.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions