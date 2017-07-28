Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Call for funding equality for hydrogen and electric

John Wood · 28 July, 2017
hydrogen refuelling at Shell Cobham

The Government will not meet its target of 65 operational hydrogen refuelling stations by 2020 unless funding is increased, one of the main companies involved in the sector has warned.

ITM Power, which supplied the equipment for Shell’s hydrogen refuelling site at its Cobham services on the M25 (above), has called on the government to provide equivalent financial support for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) infrastructure as it has already provided for plug-in battery electric vehicle (BEV) infrastructure.

ITM was responding to the publication by the UK Government of a revised Air Quality Plan, under which the sale of petrol and diesel passenger cars will be banned by 2040.

It said the Air Quality Plan, which would ban all new non-zero emission passenger cars by 2040, represents an historic first step towards a cleaner and greener transport in the UK.

It added that equivalent funding would satisfy the UK Government’s stated position of being technology agnostic, and that FCEVs had significant advantages over BEVs.

Refuelling time is seen as a key advantage of hydrogen electric drivetrains. Most FCEVs can be refuelled in three minutes, allowing for fuel forecourt dispensing as refuelling takes a similar time to petrol and diesel. ITM said that even with fast chargers, residing on forecourts for 30 minutes is impractical and so charging (for passenger cars) is likely to be at home, with limited range.

It also claimed electrolytic hydrogen, made onsite, now has cost parity with petrol and diesel in many parts of the world including the UK.

It added that it recognised that BEVs have a major role to play in cities to improve air quality and where range considerations and recharging times are less important. However, FCEVs are the only currently available technology which can cost effectively address larger vehicles such as delivery vans and buses in city centres and long-haul commercial vehicles throughout the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions