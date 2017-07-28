Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Chartman wins planning approval for HGV forecourt at Winning Post

John Wood · 28 July, 2017
Chartman Winning Post

West Country Top 50 Indie Chartman Group has won planning permission for a new HGV forecourt at its flagship Winning Post site on the A38 at Haldon Hill site (above), in Devon.

The proposed development will enhance the existing facility by utilising spare land and adding additional fill points.

Chartman has worked closely with architects Allan Matthews to create a scheme which provides the extra capacity needed while at the same time maintaining the harmony with the rural forest setting for which the previous 2014 development has become known.

Executive director Clive Sheppard said: “We are all very excited about this opportunity to take the winning Post to the next level. This approval opens up lots of further opportunities for the site, and I am delighted that the planners are sharing that vision.

“Now we have the approval we will meet with architects and schedule works. I would hope to see the new facility operational by this time next year.”

Chartman also has planning permission to redevelop the site it recently acquired at Winterbourne Abbas in Dorset, but Sheppard said: “This won’t affect any other development plans. It looks like being a busy time ahead.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 24 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.0159.90124.64114.98
East Midlands115.3357.90125.01114.79
London115.8656.90126.28115.17
North East114.6459.90124.42114.29
North West115.4951.90125.52114.98
Northern Ireland114.44121.70113.75
Scotland115.1371.90123.35114.30
South East116.3148.90125.76115.34
South West115.8161.90123.70115.00
Wales115.06122.25114.40
West Midlands115.5562.90126.47115.00
Yorkshire & Humber115.27127.08114.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA urges caution over ban on petrol and...

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Top 50 Indie Park Garage Group buys BP-br...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

PRA urges caution over ban on petrol and...

Rapleys warns plans in Bill could cost se...

Shell identifies sites for its first elec...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

PRA urges caution over ban on petrol and...

New BP/M&S site opens in Wadebridge

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions