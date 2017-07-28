Chartman wins planning approval for HGV forecourt at Winning Post

John Wood

West Country Top 50 Indie Chartman Group has won planning permission for a new HGV forecourt at its flagship Winning Post site on the A38 at Haldon Hill site (above), in Devon.

The proposed development will enhance the existing facility by utilising spare land and adding additional fill points.

Chartman has worked closely with architects Allan Matthews to create a scheme which provides the extra capacity needed while at the same time maintaining the harmony with the rural forest setting for which the previous 2014 development has become known.

Executive director Clive Sheppard said: “We are all very excited about this opportunity to take the winning Post to the next level. This approval opens up lots of further opportunities for the site, and I am delighted that the planners are sharing that vision.

“Now we have the approval we will meet with architects and schedule works. I would hope to see the new facility operational by this time next year.”

Chartman also has planning permission to redevelop the site it recently acquired at Winterbourne Abbas in Dorset, but Sheppard said: “This won’t affect any other development plans. It looks like being a busy time ahead.”

