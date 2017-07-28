Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats to three more sites

John Wood · 28 July, 2017
The redeveloped MRH Hatton Cross site

MRH has opened three further sites as part of its trial of a number of new service station store formats and customer offers across the UK.

The developments – at Downfields, Cambridgeshire; Stanway, Essex; and Hatton Cross, London – are part of MRH's wider strategy to invest in its service stations and to develop partnerships which increase the choice for customers visiting its sites.

The BP-branded site at Downfields opened on Thursday July 20. It has been redeveloped as part of a KDRB and expanded from 123sqm to 158sqm. As well as a new Co-op branded store, the site features new LED lighting on the forecourt and shop, the latest MRH branding across the site, and new MRH washroom facilities.

The Stanway site, which reopened on the same day, has a refitted Spar shop featuring new Spar and MRH branding as well as a range of customer offers.

The Hatton Cross site (pictured), which reopened on Thursday July 27, has also been refitted and now features both a Co-op shop and a Subway foodservice insert. Hatton Cross and Downfields are respectively the third and fourth sites in MRH’s seven store franchise pilot with the Co-op.

Karen Dickens, CEO of MRH, said: “These pilots continue the exciting journey for MRH to update and increase the retail offering for customers at our sites. Working with strong customer facing brands such as Co-op, Spar and Subway is an essential part of our strategy to explore further ways we can ensure our customers time and again choose to visit MRH for their fuel and convenience needs.

“We are very pleased with the results and customer feedback from our pilot sites and are very much looking forward to opening additional sites in the coming weeks featuring a Costa Barista service and our new Hursts brand for transient sites.”

MRH has a range of established nationwide partnerships in retail and food-to-go such as the Co-op, Spar, Costa Coffee, Subway and Greggs.

MRH operates 480 sites across the UK, including 82 with Spar forecourt stores and the five Co-op pilot stores.

