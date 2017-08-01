MRH adds a further two sites with South Yorkshire acquisition

John Wood

The UK’s largest independent service station operator MRH has added a further two sites to its estate with the acquisition of Mitha Forecourts, based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Mitha Forecourts comprises two Shell-branded service stations: Hoyland Common, an 800sq ft site in Hoyland; and Hilltop, a 500sq ft site in Birdwell.

The sites, which currently have no foodservice offering, will be redeveloped in line with MRH’s strategy to partner with brands to give customers more choice and reasons to shop with MRH.

Ayub Mitha, shareholder and director of Mitha Forecourts, said: “MRH was the preferred bidder for this transaction due to its reputation and strong track record of both delivering on their promises and as a good employer. We have run the family owned business for over 15 years and were keen to ensure that the business was left in good hands for further growth and investment. This is an exciting opportunity for the rest of the team at Mitha Forecourts, I wish them the best for the future.”

Karen Dickens (above), CEO of MRH, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Ayub on this transaction, which is in line with our strategy to make selective acquisitions when we find sites or companies that complement our existing estate. These two large sites have been very well run but have great development potential . My team and I look forward to working with the Mitha Forecourts team to integrate the sites into the MRH estate.”

MRH currently operates 480 sites across the UK and has brand partnerships with Co-op, Spar, Greggs, Subway and Costa.

The shareholders of Mitha Forecourts were advised on the corporate aspects of the deal by Squire Patton Boggs and the property aspects of the deal by Handslaw LLP.

