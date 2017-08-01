Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

MRH adds a further two sites with South Yorkshire acquisition

John Wood · 01 August, 2017
MRH chief executive Karen Dickens

The UK’s largest independent service station operator MRH has added a further two sites to its estate with the acquisition of Mitha Forecourts, based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Mitha Forecourts comprises two Shell-branded service stations: Hoyland Common, an 800sq ft site in Hoyland; and Hilltop, a 500sq ft site in Birdwell.

The sites, which currently have no foodservice offering, will be redeveloped in line with MRH’s strategy to partner with brands to give customers more choice and reasons to shop with MRH.

Ayub Mitha, shareholder and director of Mitha Forecourts, said: “MRH was the preferred bidder for this transaction due to its reputation and strong track record of both delivering on their promises and as a good employer. We have run the family owned business for over 15 years and were keen to ensure that the business was left in good hands for further growth and investment. This is an exciting opportunity for the rest of the team at Mitha Forecourts, I wish them the best for the future.”

Karen Dickens (above), CEO of MRH, said: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Ayub on this transaction, which is in line with our strategy to make selective acquisitions when we find sites or companies that complement our existing estate. These two large sites have been very well run but have great development potential . My team and I look forward to working with the Mitha Forecourts team to integrate the sites into the MRH estate.”

MRH currently operates 480 sites across the UK and has brand partnerships with Co-op, Spar, Greggs, Subway and Costa.

The shareholders of Mitha Forecourts were advised on the corporate aspects of the deal by Squire Patton Boggs and the property aspects of the deal by Handslaw LLP.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions