Government allocates £75m for highways maintenance

Councils in England have been awarded funding to refurbish bridges, improve junctions and boost flood defences as part of a multi-million pound government investment announced by transport minister Jesse Norman.

Nineteen projects across the country will receive a share of £75m for essential road maintenance.

Local authorities were challenged to put forward schemes that could make a real difference to road users. Winning projects include junction improvements, repairs and resurfacing, flood resilience measures, bridge and viaduct refurbishment, and improved drainage.

Norman said: “We are taking the big decisions for Britain’s future by investing in the infrastructure the country needs and ensuring motorists have the well maintained roads they expect and deserve.

“This investment will enable councils to repair roads and key infrastructure like bridges – boosting reliability on our roads so people can stay connected with family, friends and employment, while also keeping businesses connected with customers.

“Most of the schemes will be delivered within the next 12 months, so many drivers will see an immediate impact.”

