Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Morrisons revives Safeway brand in agreement to supply McColl's

John Wood · 02 August, 2017
McColl's Tamworth forecourt

McColl's Retail Group has reached a deal for Wm Morrison Supermarkets to supply its entire estate, which includes seven forecourts among its 1,300 convenience stores, and 350 newsagents.

The deal will provide McColl’s with fresh food and grocery through the relaunched Safeway brand, which McColl’s will have exclusively for a period of 12 months.

McColl’s said the agreement will also allow it to improve its commercial terms and simplify its operations as it migrates to a single wholesale partner for the entire estate.

Morrisons will supply both Safeway and branded products to McColl’s, with a phased roll-out programme starting in January 2018.

Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl’s, said: “As a large, leading multiple grocery retailer with its own outstanding food manufacturing capability Morrisons stands apart from the competition, and we are truly delighted to be entering into partnership with it.

“In McColl’s, Morrisons gains a long-term partner of significant scale with a growing neighbourhood convenience estate and in Morrisons we gain access to its best-in-class sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.

“This will enable us to provide our customers with the highest quality fresh food through the relaunch of the much loved and trusted Safeway brand. This is a defining moment for McColl’s and builds on the transformational deal we announced last year to acquire 298 high-quality convenience stores.”

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “We are very pleased to partner with McColl’s, and look forward to developing a long and successful relationship together. We are also pleased to be reviving the Safeway brand, which we know customers will enjoy.

“This new partnership is a further example of Morrisons leveraging existing assets to access the UK’s growing convenience food market in a capital light way. Wholesale supply will help make us a broader, stronger business.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly Fuel Prices 31 July 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.35125.42115.34
East Midlands115.61126.71114.87
London116.28125.49115.47
North East115.11128.35114.80
North West115.9757.90125.92115.10
Northern Ireland114.7064.20122.72114.00
Scotland115.96123.57115.04
South East116.5859.23126.29115.58
South West116.39125.27115.15
Wales115.54125.88114.71
West Midlands115.9855.60126.66115.25
Yorkshire & Humber115.6352.90127.44115.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

MRH adds a further two sites with South Y...

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

PRA urges caution over Air Quality Plan

Suresite in deal to support Greenergy's E...

Applegreen buys site in Leicestershire

MRH rolls out its pilots for new formats...

MRH opens new convenience pilot scheme

Hydrogen producer calls for funding equal...

Poll

See Results

As the Government outlined its vision for the future of road travel in the recent Queen's speech, are you concerned about the potential cost implications for installing electric and hydrogen fuelling points

Calendar

Submit event
See all events
News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions